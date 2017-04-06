St Patrick’s launches their Super Sub

Students from St Patrick’s Academy in Dungannon celebrated the official launch of their unique sandwich, which goes on sale in SUBWAY® stores across Northern Ireland this month, following the team’s race to victory in the country’s first Design a Sub Challenge.

The Sub, called The Super Sub, is the winning creation from the national SUBWAY® competition, which saw schools from across the country go head-to-head in the challenge, which asked budding entrepreneurs from schools, colleges and sixth forms to design and market a new sandwich.

The winning team from St Patrick’s Academy attended an official launch event in their local SUBWAY® store on Church Street in Dungannon, where they got to see their hard work come to fruition. The team were on hand to see their winning Sub design unveiled in-store, along with some eye-catching marketing materials.

The winning Sub will go on sale in April for customers to enjoy across the region, sold for a limited time only in selected stores. The Sub features a mouth-watering mix of chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce and your choice of salad served on Italian white bread. The Sub also has a superheroes theme, perfect for a teenage audience, so keep an eye out for the #FEELSUPER superhero duo on posters in stores.

SUBWAY® entrepreneur Scot Heyes, who spoke at the launch, commented: “Congratulations to the students at St Patrick’s Academy with The Super Sub. They truly deserve it and after all the team’s hard work it is brilliant to see their marketing materials and concepts come to fruition and launch in stores across the region.

“Design a Sub is a fantastic initiative which enables us to work with local schools and give something back to the local communities that have shown us so much support over the years. The SUBWAY® franchise is made up of thousands of entrepreneurs and it’s great if we can pass on some of our knowledge to the younger generation, who may even consider franchising as an option for owning their own business. We hope customers enjoy The Super Sub as much as we do!”

Jim McGhee, Head of Business Studies at St Patrick’s Academy, said: “The students thoroughly enjoyed getting to grips with the Design a Sub Challenge. It gave them a fantastic opportunity to put the business and marketing skills they are learning into practice and they all did a great job. Winning the competition is a brilliant achievement and excellent reward for all their hard work; we are very proud of their efforts. The team and their peers are very excited to see their Sub design and marketing materials in SUBWAY® stores.”

Celina, Toma and Mark, students from the winning team, added: “After all of our hard work, it’s amazing that our Sub is going on sale in SUBWAY® stores. The process has given us all great experience and we had so much fun throughout the whole of the Design a Sub Challenge, we’re already thinking about potential entries for next year!”