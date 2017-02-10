Stars to shine for Jonathan at concert

Local trad and folk musicians are to come together for a ‘Super Session’ at Bardic Theatre on Saturday 4th March at 8pm to raise funds for 22 year old Moy man Jonathan Weir who suffered a severe spinal cord injury in a ski-ing accident in Switzerland in July last year.

In an evening with PJ McDonald and Jim McKee, with special guests including Stephen Hayden, Grainne McDonald and David McCrory (and more to be announced), the Super Session hopes to raise money to aid Jonathan’s lengthy recovery process.

“Life has changed in the fact I have gone from being a very active person to being the total opposite. I am now highly dependable upon a wheelchair & carers etc,” says Jonathan. I am hoping to be able to find intense physio which cost approx £90 per session and requiring a total of three per week meaning the expenses are overwhelming! I hope to further down the line be eligible for stem cell treatments which currently cost in the midst of £50k plus but that will be a long time away.

“My ultimate goal is to go from being dependable to being able to someday get back on my feet again. I want to try and prove that Spinal cord injuries can be beaten and mind over matter always wins.”

Donaghmore’s Chris Faloon is organising the evening which promises to be ‘great craic’

“I’m delighted that PJ and Jim have agreed to help pull this event together. They are two of Tyrone’s finest musicians and have promised to gather round as many musical friends as possible to make this an evening to remember for Jonathan and to raise some of those much needed funds.”

Tickets for the Super Session at Bardic Theatre are now available from Stewart’s Music Shop, Dungannon 028 8772 5286 and are priced at £12.50

You can follow Jonathan on his Facebook page, ‘Jonathan’s Story – Living Life on the Edge.’