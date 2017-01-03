‘Stephen loved speaking to nature’ at spot family decorated outdoor Christmas tree in his memory

The family of a Coalisland musician who died suddenly in July have been praised for the outdoor Christmas tree they decorated in his honour, along his favourite nature walk.

Stephen O’Neill, a popular and much loved performer from the Brackaville area, was just 48 when he suddenly passed away at his home.

Stephen's Christmas tree along Coalisland Canal walk. Pic: Clonoe Gallery

Over the festive period walkers along Coalisland Canal were greeted with a ‘beautiful tribute’ to the man, who enjoyed nothing better than getting close to nature.

It was lovingly decorated by his sisters Bernadette and Jacqueline, and cousin Marie Carron.

“The reason we did it down the line was because Stephen loved speaking to nature down there,” said a close family member.

“He would have spent a lot of time there bird watching.”

The tree, which also holds a picture of the late Mr O’Neill can be found along The Coalisland Canal near Derryheskallagh.

Tributes have also been paid to Stephen on Clonoe Gallery, where the original picture of the tree was posted.

Stephen was a well known local musician