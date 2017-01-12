Stolen vehicles found after tip-off

A number of vehicles stolen in the Omagh area have been found after police searched a property in the Dungannon Road area of Portadown.

The find was made yesterday (Wednesday) by detectives in Lurgan following information received from the public.

A recovered Hitachi digger.

The vehicles include two lorries, two trailers and a digger.

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson said the thefts were reported to police on Tuesday, January 3 from properties in the Calvacullion Road area of Gortin and the Arvalee Road area of Omagh.

He added, “Our enquiries are continuing to find those responsible for the thefts and to bring them before the courts.

“I would like to thank the public for the information which has enabled us to recover these vehicles and I would ask anyone with any information which could assist us further with our enquiries to contact detectives in Lurgan on 101. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”