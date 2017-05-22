Stones being thrown at passing cars

Sinn Féin councillors Joe O’Neill and Niamh Doris have both received a number of complaints about anti-social behaviour in the Clonoe area.

Cllr O’Neill said that youths are making life unpleasant and difficult for both residents and cars driving through the village. Cllr O’Neill said: “Myself and Cllr Doris have been contacted by a number of people that have had stones threw at their cars when driving through Clonoe. This was a very frightening experience for the drivers involved and it is totally unacceptable behaviour as it is so dangerous for all drivers, especially for elderly drivers or new drivers, and it could cause a serious accident if it does not stop immediately.

“In addition to this I have also been contacted about youths throwing eggs at people’s houses and vehicles as well. It’s time to wise up lads, this is not fair on neighbours and it is time to stop this behaviour immediately.”