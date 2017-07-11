Stride or Stroll for Marie Curie

Marie Curie Nurse Fiona Anderson along with Cathal McGurk, Ruth Archer and Ann Forbes of Dungannon Fundraising Group and Community Fundraiser Sandra Spence have launched this year’s Stride or Stroll in Dungannon Park to be held on Tuesday, August 1 at 6.30 pm.

Picturesque Dungannon Park is the setting for the event to raise much needed funds for Marie Curie Cancer Care to help people who are terminally ill and their families at a very difficult time.

Marie Curie care for people living with any terminal illness including cancer, motor neurone disease, Parkinson’s disease, dementia, heart failure and other illnesses. For patients who want to be cared for at home, the Marie Curie Nursing Service in Northern Ireland plays a vital role.

Marie Curie nurses work through the day or night, usually for a nine hour shift, to care for the patient and allow the family to get some well-earned rest and this service is completely free of charge thanks to events like this.

The Rapid Response team works alongside the out of hours team and our helper service gives carers the opportunity to have a break.

If you need to speak to someone the Marie Curie Support Line is 0800 090 2309.

The Stride or Stroll event will start off at the car park and with a choice of distances there should be something to suit everyone – whether you like to take a short stroll or be a little more energetic and stride out uphill!

Refreshments will be available afterwards so why not relax with a cup of tea or coffee and listen to music from the bandstand.

To take part all you have to do is to raise a minimum sponsorship of £10 – for more details or to obtain your form ring 028 8772 3989 or 07872197182 or email sandra.spence@mariecurie.org.uk

Ring now for your sponsorship form – there is a prize for the top fundraiser with a few spot prizes on the night.

Whether you would like the exercise or just want to join the fun or help this worthy cause come, along and support the Marie Curie Nurses.

Your support will be much appreciated, especially by families who need the support of a Marie Curie Nurse.

