Students take part in ‘Our Families’

Primary three students at Windmill Integrated Primary School learned about family dynamics and making financial decisions in the home as part of the Young Enterprise ‘Our Families’ programme.

During the session, students identify family members and learn about the basic living needs and wants that they have. They discover where to satisfy these needs and begin to realise the difficult decisions that families have to make in order to pay for them.

The programme was assisted by business volunteer Martina Grey from Ulster Bank, Dungannon, lending her experience to the sessions.

The charity works with young people of all ages and abilities to encourage entrepreneurial qualities at a young age.

Young Enterprise NI is part funded by the Department of Education.