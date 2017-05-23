Success at opportunity Europe Euro Quiz

Six Key Stage 3 St. Ciaran’s students in Ballygawley recently came first in the regional heat of the Opportunity Europe Euro Quiz and now will go forward to compete at the Northern Ireland Final taking place in the Belfast Metropolitan College Springvale Campus in Belfast on June 1!

The Opportunity Europe Euro Quiz 2017 is organised by The European Commission Office in Northern Ireland, in partnership with NICILT (the Northern Ireland Centre for Information on Language Teaching and Research) at Queen’s University Belfast,

It is based on the Key Stage Three curriculum and will test students’ knowledge of topics such as geography; culture; daily life; food and drink; languages; music; faces; places etc.

Well done to Year 8s; Conor Kerr and Padraig Falkner; Year 9s Caolan Kilpatrick and Eugene Lawlor and Year 10s Ronan McElroy and John McGirr!