Sudden death of popular clergyman

The sudden death of a popular Clogher Valley clergyman has left his community stunned.

Rev. Roy Campbell, Minister of Clogher and Glenhoy Presbyterian Churches, was found dead at the bottom of the stairs in his home on the Tullybroom Road on Monday morning. He was 47.

Rev. Campbell, whose death is not being treated as suspicious, is survived by his wife Tonya, who is disabled, his son Gresham and daughter Joanna, parents Bertie and Jean and siblings Hazel, Gillian and Hilary.

His funeral took place on Thursday at Corrick Presbyterian Church at 2pm, followed by interment at Droit Graveyard.

A service of thanksgiving was held on Tuesday night at Clogher Presbyterian Church and was attended by many of Rev. Campbell’s congregation and his colleagues in the ministry.

Councillor Wills Robinson, a DUP member representing Clogher Valley, grew up in the congregation of Clogher and Glenhoy, and paid tribute to Rev Campbell.

“He was very popular in the whole area, and a member of the board of governors of Fivemiletown College,” he said.

“He had had a full-time role looking after the congregation, and also with his role in education. He was minister in his church for over 10 years, and made a big contribution.

“He was a dedicated family man with two young children and he was a devoted carer to his wife, who is disabled. He was well thought of in the district and a very good man. His death is a big loss to his church and to the wider community.”

Rev. David Cupples of Enniskillen Presbyterian Church described Rev. Campbell as “a capable thinker, a fine preacher and a pastor who was devoted to the growth and spiritual welfare of his churches.”

Rev. Cupples said his colleague was a husband and father “of whom more was asked than most and he gave himself to this calling sacrificially and with profound trust in the grace of his heavenly Father.”

Rev. Campbell was licensed in his home congregation of Badoney and Corrick Presbyterian in 2004.

He undertook his assistantship in Terrace Row Presbyterian Church and was ordained and installed in Clogher and Glenhoy Presbyterian Churches in 2006, which was his first charge as a Minister. He was also chairman of the board of governors at Fivemiletown College.