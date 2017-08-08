Summer madness at the Argory

The Argory was recently awarded ‘NI4kids Family Visitor Attraction of the Year’, so plan in some family time before the summer is out.

The National Trust property in Moy has everything you need to keep the little ones (and the big ones) entertained, whatever the weather.

Grab an adventure scrapbook from Visitor Reception and have a go at completing your 50 things to do before you’re 11 ¾.

Climb a tree, make a trail with sticks, hold a scary beast and more! The Argory has a fantastic play area complete with zip line, jungle climbing frame, balancing logs, a rope swing and short and long walks to run around on too.

The kids can step back in time in The Argory Courtyard - dress up and have a go at cleaning out the stables. There are mini wheelbarrows, spades and rakes for all budding stable hands and they need helpers in the old laundry too – come and see what the Victorian Wash Day was like for a laundry maid.

There’s free Wi-Fi in the coffee shop so Mum and Dad can catch up on the latest news over a speciality coffee, wrap, sandwich or that mouth-watering slab of carrot cake while the kids make their own fun. If the sun is shining take your lunch outside and enjoy the outdoor furniture in the courtyard or grab a picnic blanket in Visitor Reception and sit out on the front lawns.

Young detectives can join the Pest Quest in the house and see what’s eating The Argory’s collection. Help the conservation team track down all the pesky pests hiding out among the furniture and fabrics and receive a treat when your quest is complete.

Gemma Elliott, Visitor Experience Manager commented “We have so much to offer families and individuals alike this summer at The Argory. Go wild in the outdoors, have fun in the Courtyard or revere in the history of this remarkable Victorian home on a tour of the house. You can create your own adventure.”

In addition to the daily offer at The Argory, local musicians will entertain visitors every Sunday until the end August in the Courtyard and the sizzling summer BBQ will be in full swing.

So pack up the car and visit The Argory for fun packed days out this summer. The Argory is open seven days a week from 12-5pm. For more information visit nationaltrust.org.uk/the-argory or find us on Facebook NationalTrustMidUlster.

The National Trust is a conservation charity that looks after special places in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, for ever and for everyone.