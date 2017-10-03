Support and advice offered at dementia information evening

People caring for someone with dementia in the Tyrone area are being offered support and advice at a Dementia Information Programme being run by the Alzheimer’s Society.

The Dementia Information Programme is a four week course which provides carers with an opportunity to develop their knowledge and understanding about dementia. The programme will be delivered in Fairfields Care Centre in Cookstown from 2.30pm – 4pm over four Wednesday afternoons commencing on October 18.

Over the four weeks information will be provided on a variety of topics, including an overview of dementia, advice on benefits and local services. The programme aims to help carers understand more about dementia and what resources and supports are available to assist their caring role.

Alzheimer’s Society Dementia support worker Mona McGlade who is organising the four week programme, said “I would really encourage people who care for someone with dementia to attend this course. It is an excellent opportunity to understand more about the condition and also receive information on practical concerns such as benefits and legal issues”.

For further information contact Mona McGlade on 028 8676 5888/079 1870 6100 or email mona.mcglade@alzheimers.org.uk