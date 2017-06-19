Suspect due in court over Moy stabbing

Detectives investigating a stabbing incident in the Dungannon Street area of Moy on Saturday have charged a 43 year old man with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
He is due to appear this morning (Monday) at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court.
A 33 year-old man was taken to hospital after the attack.
Detective Sergeant Keith Monaghan said: “The injuries the victim received are not believed to be life-threatening.”
All charges are reviewed by the PPS.
Almost Done!
Registering with Tyrone Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.