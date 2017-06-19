Suspect due in court over Moy stabbing

Detectives investigating a stabbing incident in the Dungannon Street area of Moy on Saturday have charged a 43 year old man with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear this morning (Monday) at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court.

A 33 year-old man was taken to hospital after the attack.

Detective Sergeant Keith Monaghan said: “The injuries the victim received are not believed to be life-threatening.”

All charges are reviewed by the PPS.