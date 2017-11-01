Suspended prison sentence for no insurance and licence

A Cabragh woman has been given a suspended prison sentence after being caught driving without insurance and a valid driving licence.

Emma Curran, 27, from Ackinduff Park, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The offences came to light when Curran was stopped by police on the Ballygawley Road on July 21.

She admitted to having no driving licence but said she had submitted an application and paid for one.

It later emerged that Curran had been disqualified from driving due to a previous accumulation of penalty points in 2012, and had not applied for a new licence.

The defence solicitor said that the defendant had recently split up from her boyfriend, and had been under the impression that she was still insured under his name. The single mother of two children had suffered an acrimonious break-up that was still ongoing, the solicitor told the court.

Curran was currently not driving any vehicle, the solicitor added, and relied on her friends to transport her children. She had served a community service for previous driving offences and had signalled her willingness to engage with probation services.

District Judge John Meehan said he could not extend any further community service options to the defendant. He also fined Curran £100 for having no driving licence.

He warned her: “You do not turn the key in a car without making sure that you have an insurance policy in place.”