Sweet Caroline visits Edendork PS

Sweet Caroline, the official mascot for this summer’s UEFA Women’s Under 19 Championship, is touring Northern Ireland for 10 days visiting primary schools to gather support for her world record attempt.

The mascot recently stopped off at Edendork Primary School, much to the delight of the pupils.

Sweet Caroline started her tour by calling at Cookstown Primary School – practising her skills with the kids in a bid to score more than 16 penalties in 1 minute and break the world record.

The official attempt will take place at the UEFA Women’s Under 19’s Championships Opening Ceremony on August 8 at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, tickets to which are now available via Ticketmaster.

Tournament Director, Sara Booth, commented: “We aim to visit 24 schools, that’s more than two a day right across Northern Ireland.

“We want our mascot tour to help girls and boys discover their love of football and encourage them to get involved this summer and support the UEFA Women’s Under 19 Championship.

“It’s our vision that every child in Northern Ireland dreams of one day wearing the green shirt.”

For further information about the world record attempt. visit www.irishfa.com/uefawu19.