Tayto Park to open Ireland's first flume ride

Construction is well under way for a major new Viking-themed flume ride that will open in Tayto Park this June.

As well as being the first ride of its kind in Ireland, Viking Voyage at the Park will also feature a Viking village, five replica Viking ships and 20 life-size Vikings.

The flume ride is the latest addition to Ireland’s only theme park and zoo and will use up to 1.7million litres of water.

Over 10,000 tonnes of concrete and 500 tonnes of steel have gone into the construction of the ride so far, with staff learning about and using building methods from the Viking age to create a truly authentic experience.

The construction team have used Viking methods including wattle fencing, currachs and thatch, all of which were techniques used thousands of years ago.

Tayto Park has even liaised with Viking experts from Sweden and themed contractors who have worked in major worldwide theme parks and film sets including Disneyland and Game of Thrones to ensure all elements of the setting are accurate.

Tayto Park founder Raymond Coyle said: “We are very excited to unveil our new and exciting attraction The Viking Voyage at the Park in the coming months. We are dedicated to bringing cutting-edge attractions to Tayto Park and this particular ride is one of a kind.”

By the time the ride is complete, over 60,000 man hours will have been completed and will include the making of a man-made mountain which sits at 60ft above the ride.

Over 5,000 trees will be planted to recreate the Irish landscape from 1,000 years ago and Tayto Park is building one of only a couple of round towers to be constructed in Ireland in the last 900 years.

The Viking Voyage at the Park will open during June 2017. For more information on Tayto Park visit www.taytopark.ie.

Tickets for Tayto Park start from €15 per person with discounts available when booking online. To find out more go to www.taytopark.ie, call 01 835 1999 or follow on twitter @taytopark or Facebook.