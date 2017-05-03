TB case confirmed at Dungannon primary

A pupil has tested positive for TB at a Dungannon school, it has been revealed.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) said that it had received notification that a pupil who attends Dungannon Primary School has been diagnosed and treated for Tuberculosis (TB).

An information letter and TB fact sheet have been sent to parents of pupils at the school as a precautionary measure.

Dr Michael Devine, Consultant in Health Protection at the PHA, said: “I would like to reassure parents and those who attend the school that children with TB are rarely infectious to others and the risk to pupils and staff at the school is low.”

The health agency is working with colleagues from the Southern Health and Social Care Trust and Dungannon Primary School to ensure an appropriate response at the school in line with standard practice.