‘Team work’ will help protect home owners

Mid Ulster District Council have partnered with Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) to improve home safety around the home.

The partnership agreement aims to provide assistance to people at risk and sets out the process for NIFRS to carry out a free fire Safety check, when a referral is made by Council.

When a referral is made to the Council’s Home Safety Scheme, a further referral can be made to the NIFRS who will visit the home to offer targeted fire safety advice. This will include identifying with the home owner the risk of fire within their home and ensuring that the home owner has identified an escape plan and night time routine. NIFRS will also ensure that the home is fitted with a working smoke alarm, fitting them free of charge where necessary.

Mid Ulster District Council’s Home Safety Scheme is available to those who are 65 or over. In addition, the service covers homes with children under the age of five or a vulnerable adult or child living within the household. The aim is to target the service at people who maybe at risk from fire.

The Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Trevor Wilson commented, “We are delighted to be working in partnership with NIFRS. This is an important initiative that has the potential to prevent accidents within the home and save lives.”

Station Commander Simon Green from NIFRS added, “Collaborative partnerships like this with Mid Ulster District Council are so effective in helping us ensure we are reaching those who need our help the most.

“We must do everything we can to help stop fire in the home - one life lost from fire is one too many.”

The Home Safety Officers carry out informal visits to discuss areas of home safety, identify potential risks and offer simple tips to help prevent accidents in the home.

For further information on the scheme, or the partnership agreement with NIFRS, please contact Environmental Health on 03000 132 132.