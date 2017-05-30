Teenager caught on CCTV smashing Cookstown take-away window

A Clogher Valley teenager has been fined for smashing the window of a take-away restaurant in Cookstown.

Matthew Nolan, 19, from Tattenabuddagh Lane, Brookeborough, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to criminal damage arising out of an incident that occurred on February 25.

Police arrested Nolan after they identified him from CCTV footage capturing him breaking the window of the Turkish Kebab take-away. He made no response to the charge, the court heard, and denied any knowledge of damaging the window.

However, when police showed him the footage, the defendant was able to identify himself.

His solicitor asked the court for leniency given Nolan’s early guilty plea when he was confronted by the CCTV evidence. He claimed to have been embarrassed by his behaviour and was highly intoxicated on the night in question. He had little or no memory of the incident, and had no personal reason for launching an attack on the premises.

The court heard that since the offence, Nolan had been charged with drunk and disorderly behaviour.

He wished to make compensation for the broken window, and had genuine health concerns that were being investigated by scans, and which might prove to be an impediment to a community service order. The judge fined him £150 for the offence and ordered him to pay £156 in compensation.