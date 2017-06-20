Teenager speeding to meet his maths tutor

A Dungannon teenager, who was rushing to meet his maths tutor for a lesson, has avoided losing his driving licence.

Christopher Small, 18, from Cullenramer Road, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to driving at excess speed whilst still an R-driver.

The court heard how the offence occurred on April 6, when police spotted the defendant’s VW Golf speeding along the A4 dual carriageway shortly after 6pm.

Police followed the defendant for two miles, and clocked a speed ranging from 80mph to 94mph.

When they stopped Small, he confirmed that he was a restricted driver.

On being cautioned for the offence of speeding, Small gave officers the excuse that he was rushing to see his maths tutor.

The defence solicitor said that Small, who is due to sit his A-levels, had been staying on late at school for extra study, and was late for his lesson.

He added that the defendant, who is hoping to study Software Engineering at university, had cooperated with police from the outset, showed insight at the side of the road when pulled over, and had no previous criminal record.

District Judge John Meehan said he would not impose enough penalty points to remove his licence as there was some ‘area of doubt’ over his exact speed.

Instead, he imposed five penalty points and in addition a fine of £200, as well as the offender’s levy of £15.

Judge Meehan also warned Small that there was no excuse for speeding and that he would lose his licence if he was caught again.