Thanks from A Little Extra

A Little Extra, formerly known as Cookstown and Dungannon Down Syndrome Support Group, would like to thank friends, family and anyone who helped in anyway to make their fundraiser a very enjoyable, memorable and successful evening.

The evening was in aid of children and young adults with Down Syndrome in the local area of Dungannon and Cookstown to provide therapies and equipment to improve quality of life.

The group said: “With grateful appreciation to Fairways Restaurant and staff for a beautiful meal and D.J Paul Sweeney for providing the Disco.

“To all the local businesses for donating to this wonderful cause and have the confidence that your contribution has made a difference. Please accept this as a thank you.”

They would like to thank Parkland Veterinary clinic, Studio 6, Lavender Health Spa, Cookstown Autocare,Cottage Flowers .Elite physio, Cherished Beauty, Kees Men’s Wear, Falls Pharmacy, R Hutchinson Butcher, The Fashion boutique, Edenbane Art Kilrea, Martin Mc Ilkennon, Moes Bar, O2. Mobile Shop, Nuala Brady, Emma Duffy, I Covers, Glenavon House Hotel, Donaldson fuels, Serephina, Delightful Yoga, Corner Cake Shop, Newell Store, Edge Emporium, Supervalu, Ben Beggs,Toymaster, Bellamianta, C M K Photograph, Time Bar, Tesco, Hamilton Contracts, Rococo, Sadie Mc Cann, Jacqueline Mc Gurk, Mark Cuskerin, and Kate Lennon.