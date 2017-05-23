Thanks to a ‘dedicated nurse’ and a ‘true lady’

Marie Loughran, from Galbally near Dungannon, had asked that funds collected in leiu of a retirement present for her be donated to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Marie retired on March 31 after 38 years, most of which was spent in learning disability services. She is qualified in General Nursing, Midwifery, Learning Disability and Community Nursing and was team leader of the learning disability team in Newry for 17 years. However in recent years she has worked as Health Facillitator with GP Practices throughout the SHSCT.

Marie has been described by colleagues and friends as a “dedicated nurse, respectful manager and true lady“

Marie explained: “I love to travel and this has instilled a sense of adventure and travel in my children, however I know that with adventure can come misadventure and no one knows when they could be in need of this invaluable service, not only in terms of financial help, but with regard to navigating all the red tape involved in repartirating a body home to Ireland.”

On behalf of the KBRT Colin Bell thanked Marie for her generous donation and wished her well in her retirement