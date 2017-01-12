The Dolphin in fish and chips ‘Oscars’?

Local chip shop The Dolphin Takeaway in Dungannon, County Tyrone has been shortlisted in the Top 10 for the Independent Takeaway Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award category.

Know as the ‘Oscars’ of the fish frying industry, The National Fish and Chip Awards 2017 celebrates the Great British tradition of fish and chips, the nation’s favourite takeaway. Growing from a single award category in 1988 to now encompass over a dozen categories, The Awards showcase a diverse range of accolades that cater for every aspect of running a successful fish and chip business, recognising everything from traditional takeaways to mobile operators and from young fish friers to excellence in staff training and responsible sourcing.

The Dolphin Takeaway will compete with other finalists from throught the UK at a glittering gala evening on Thursday, January 26 at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London, 200 Westminster Bridge Road.

For more information visit www.fishandchipawards.com or follow @FishnChipAwards #FishnChipAwards.

Good luck!