Thieves damage underside of van stealing alloys at Maghera

There has been another theft at the park and ride on the outskirts of Maghera.

Alloy wheels were removed from a van parked at the Tobermore Road facility on Monday afternoon

The incident happened between 4pm and 5.15pm when a Ford Transit had all four wheels removed from it along with the tyres.

"There was also damage caused to the underside of the van as it had been propped up on breezeblocks during this," said a PSNI spokesperson.

Anyone who can help police is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 826 of 29/05/17. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.