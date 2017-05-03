Thomas Clarke vigil for Dungannon tonight

A vigil in Ann Street, Dungannon, organised by the Thomas Clarke Society, will take place at 9pm on Tom Clarke’s 101st anniversary, Wednesday, May 3.

A spokesperson for society said: “Thomas Clarke was a proud Dungannon man and the Thomas Clarke Society is proud to organise these events in his hometown. These events are independent, non-party political. Everyone is welcome.

“Tom Clarke is Dungannon’s most famous son and has been an inspiration to the people of Ireland since he mad the ultimate sacrifice for Irish Freedom.

“The people of Tyrone are immensely proud that Thomas Clarke was afforded the honour of being the first signatory of the 1916 Proclamation. The Proclamation is recognised around the world as a hugely significant declaration of radical, progressive and revolutionary thought.”