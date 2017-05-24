Thousands flock to the Continental Market!

Over 20,000 people from all over Ireland visited this year’s Cookstown Continental Market over the weekend.

Organised by Mid Ulster District Council, in partnership with Cookstown Town Centre Forum, the continental market took place on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 May as part of Market Place Europe’s spring tour. The market featured over 40 traders from as far afield as Morocco, India, Belgium, France, Russia, Holland, Spain and China.

As well as mouth-watering dishes, from freshly made Paella to delicious Bratwurst Sausages, visitors to the market over the two day event were kept entertained with a variety of street entertainment and music including the extremely popular Fidget Feet aerial dance performers, the Traditional Music in Schools Group, Grafton Street Buskers The FitzaFrenic, The Caroline Creggan Dance School, The Banjacks, The Hub Choir, The Cookstown Folk Club and Glór Tíre 2017 Winner Lauren McCrory.

As well as this there was plenty to keep children amused also with face painting, balloon modelling and caricatures taking place over the two days as well as special guest walkabouts From Belle and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast and characters from Star Wars.

There was more than just food on offer at the two-day event with stalls selling everything from fashion to jewellery to sweet treats, and crafts to coffees, which all enticed and delighted the crowds.

The town centre was filled with the aroma of fine food and buzzing with activity over the entire weekend!