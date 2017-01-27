Three taken to hospital after Donaghmore crash

Fire crews from Dungannon and Pomeroy had to remove two casualties from their cars after a crash near Donaghmore on Tuesday.

It is understood a man in 60s and a woman in her 40s had to be helped by crew using manual handling techniques.

The incident, which was reported just after 5pm on Tuesday (Jan 24) led to three casualties being taken to hospital by ambulance.

Two cars were reported to have collided at Tullycullion Road, Donaghmore.

A spokesperson for NIFRS said: "Firefighters employed manual handling techniques to release a woman in her 40s and a man in his 60s from the vehicles.

"A total of three casualties were taken to hospital by ambulance. Fire crews from Dungannon and Pomeroy stations attended the incident."