Threshing day in Bessbrook

Bessbrook District Vintage Tractor Club are holding their annual Threshing Day on Saturday September 9 at 12noon at 70 Maytown Road Bessbrook.

Old threshing machinery will be on display and working and they have planned lots of fun and activities for both adults and kids such as magic shows and balloon modelling at 1.15pm, 2.15pm, 3.15pm, face painting, reptiles, small animals and bouncy castles.

All vintage vehicles welcome and there will be a refreshment tent and home baking.

There will also be an auction for valuable items including signed Ulster Rugby Jersey and Ball and the Raffle for Ride On Lawn Mower & £1000 Holiday Voucher will take place. All proceeds raised are in aid of Southern Area Hospice Services.

Please feel free to come along and show your support.