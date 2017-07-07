Driver hospitalised after hit and run in Tyrone

Police are appealing for information after a two vehicle road traffic collision in Co. Tyrone.

The incident took place on the Crockroe Road in Trillick on Tuesday.

Constable Mark Montieth said “At approximately 5:20pm police received reports of the RTC involving a black Audi A4 and a white estate car.

"After the collision the white estate car made off from the scene. The driver of the black Audi was badly shaken and later went to hospital for treatment to injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening.

"I would ask that anyone who witnessed the incident is contact Police on their non-emergency number 101 quoting reference CC927 4/7/17 or alternatively information can be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."