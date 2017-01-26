Footfall in Milltown too low for crossing

The news that footfall in the Milltown area of Dungannon is too low to warrant the installation of a pedestrian crossing, has been met with disappointment.

Ulster Unionist Dungannon Councillor Walter Cuddy said he pressed TransportNI for an assessment after constituents approached him “with grave concerns at the absence of a pedestrian crossing along Brooke Street”.

This took place before Christmas.

“Anyone that knows the area is aware that Brooke Street is a busy road, with vehicles passing through in high volumes,” he said. “I recently received word back that footfall does not reach the required level for a crossing to be put in place.

“This is very disappointing for my constituents in Milltown, particularly the elderly and residents with babies and young children. At present, there is no safe way to cross Brooke Street, people just have to look both ways and make the decision to cross. I will not give up on this matter.

“If anyone in the Milltown or wider area requires assistance, please do not hesitate to contact the Dungannon Ulster Unionist office on 02887723265, email at southtyrone@gmail.com or call in in-person at 13 Scotch Street, Dungannon.”