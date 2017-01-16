Four-car collision brings Moneymore traffic to standstill

Traffic was brought to a standstill in Moneymore during Friday’s evening rush-hour when four cars were involved in a collision.

It is understood two people reported minor injuries at the scene.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police received a report of a four vehicle road traffic collision having occurred at approximately 5.30pm on Friday, 13 January at High Street, Moneymore.

“Two people sustained minor injuries.”

They said that traffic through the busy villages was very slow, with queues back towards Cookstown and Magherafelt.

Concerns have been raised locally that the small village is fast becoming a bottleneck following construction of the Magherafelt bypass.