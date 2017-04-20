Translink launch deal for Mid Ulster Balmoral visitors

Translink and RUAS are encouraging Mid Ulster residents to visit the Balmoral Show, from May 10-13, with the launch of special coach and rail passes.

Translink Group Chief Executive Chris Conway says special public transport services are in place for this year’s extended show offering a more relaxing journey to Balmoral Park.

“Visitors can choose from a range of convenient and good value services right across the four days of this year’s Balmoral Show,” he explained.

“We’re working closely with RUAS to ensure our public transport operation runs as smoothly as ever so visitors can enjoy hassle-free coach travel to Ireland’s largest agriculture and food event.

“We’d encourage visitors to join the Smart Movers and plan their journey now using our dedicated website section www.translink.co.uk/balmoralshow2017/.

“Once you’re at the show, be sure to visit our #GetOnBoardNI stand to find out more about Bus + Train Week, running June 5–11, jam-packed with tempting travel offers, fun entertainment and events to enjoy,” said Chris.

Special coach day tours from Magherafelt are available to purchase online and from selected Ulsterbus stations offering a return journey to Balmoral Park and Show admission for just £31 (adult) and £11 (child)**.

Anyone using the special coach package deal can also enjoy priority Show entry.

Colin McDonald, Chief Executive RUAS added: “Preparations for this year’s Balmoral Show are well advanced and we are looking forward to welcoming thousands of visitors to Balmoral Park over the course of the four days.

“With the introduction of a Saturday date and so much to see at the Show it’s important to get there in good time and relaxed. We have teamed up with Translink to provide coach day tours from a range of regional towns.

“This offer represents a convenient and economical way to visit the Show.

“Our complimentary shuttle bus service from Lisburn train station to the Show will be in operation again. This service has operated very successfully with shuttle bus passengers enjoying quick access to the Showground.

“Bus passengers who purchase early bird tickets on the Balmoral Show website will also be able to enjoy priority entrances to the Show,” he said.

For further travel information including ticket purchase click www.translink.co.uk/balmoralshow2017/ or call 028 9066 6630. For the latest travel updates follow @Translink_NI on Twitter. For Balmoral Show information click www.balmoralshow.co.uk.