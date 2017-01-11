Trees and debris block Dungannon roads and more weather havoc to hit Mid Ulster

Violent winds have hit Mid Ulster and Tyrone whipping up debris and knocking down trees.

Travel was disrupted after a tree was blown over in Dungannon late on Tuesday night (pictured).

Weather forecasters say gales through Northern Ireland with damaging gusts up to 70mph and blustery downpours will turn increasingly to sleet and snow this evening (Wednesday).

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind and snow for Northern Ireland.

“After a brief lull winds will increase during Wednesday afternoon and evening, accompanied by increasingly wintry showers”, it said. “By evening several cm of snow will begin to accumulate away from western coasts, especially over higher ground.

“In combination with gale force winds, gusting up to 65 mph near showers, travel conditions will start to turn very tricky, resulting in longer travel times.”