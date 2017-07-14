Trust’s ‘Active 4 Life’ bicycle competition winners announced

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust has raffled three bicycles as part of their ‘Active 4 Life’ Programme to encourage young people to get fit and lead a healthier lifestyle.

Among twenty seven others, Eve Cockfield, Neda Dulkys and Josh Sweeney completed the ‘Active 4 Life’ programme and as a reward got their names placed into a draw to win one of three bicycles.

Active 4 Life is a free eight week programme that educates and equips children and families to make healthier choices and increase physical activity. The programme is offered to Year 8 post primary school children who are identified by the Trust’s School Nursing Team to have a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 25 or above.

Active 4 Life is funded by the Public Health Agency and is unique to the Southern Health and Social Care Trust. The programme is co-ordinated by the Trust’s School Nursing Service.

For more information on ‘Active 4 Life’ email Margaret.Bunting@SouthernTrust.hscni.net