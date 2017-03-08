TV series 'The Secret Lives of 4 and 5 year olds' now recruiting

The Secret Life of ... is appealing for four and five-year-olds to help make a new series. Do you want your child to be involved?

The appeal for applications comes as Channel 4 announce they are making a brand new series which follows children as they take their first steps towards independence.

"It will follow their development from the moment they meet for the first time; through their forming of friendships; and the learning of social rituals and friendly competition," according to .'The Secret life of' web page.

"The entire process will be observed and monitored by leading scientists and child psychologists, who will provide occasional comments on the children's stages of development.

"If you have a child aged four or five and would be interested in taking part in a new series please complete our application form."