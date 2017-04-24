Two in hospital after serious crash in Clogher Valley

Two people have been hospitalised following a serious two vehicle collision in the Clogher Valley in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Emergency services attended the crash on the Augher road in Clogher which involved a black Mercedes and a black Audi A4 in the early hours.

Police say that one of the people was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Inspector Gavin Sterling said “Two people have been taken to hospital for treatment, one of whom is described as having serious injuries.

Anyone who saw anything in the early hours of the morning involving a Black Mercedes and Black Audi A4 should contact police on the non-emergency police number 101, quoting reference 215 of 23/04/17.

Alternatively, if you would prefer to provide information without giving your details, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”