Two men in their 90's were taken to hospital after a two-car crash outside Cookstown.

The accident happened on the Dungannon Road on Wednesday.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to release a 94-year-old man and a 90-year-old man from one car.

One person was out of the vehicle before the arrival of the Fire and Rescue Service.

Fire crews from Cookstown and Dungannon Stations attended the incident.