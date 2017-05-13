Two month jail sentence for assault

A Dungannon man has been given a two month jail sentence after he was found guilty of assaulting a woman.

Mantas Averinas, 33, from Belmont in the town, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to the assault charge, which arose from an incident that took place on November 27 of last year.

After assessing the pre-sentence report, District Judge John Meehan described the assault as a violent altercation in front of a three year-old child, in which the defendant knocked his victim against a wardrobe.

The defence solicitor said that Averinas was in employment, and there had been no fresh issues about his behaviour. He had not come to police attention since the incident.

Although, there was a previous history, with an assault charge against a neighbour, the solicitor said that alcohol had been involved in the incident.

In response to the solicitor’s plea for mitigation, the judge criticised Averinas for denying all responsibility for his behaviour.

Judge Meehan said that the pre-sentence report indicated a high risk of re-offending given his denial, his lack of insight, and his failure to accept responsibility for his actions, which had been perpetrated in front of a child.

Addressing the defendant, the judge said: “You have learned nothing from this incident.”

The judge also said there was an obvious risk of the defendant committing the same offence in the future.

As well as the jail sentence, the judge imposed the offender’s levy of £15. Averinas is to appeal the sentence.