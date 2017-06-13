Tyrone groups urged to apply for financial boost

As Lidl Community Works reaches its final stage in the search to find local groups that need financial support; the supermarket together with world champion boxer Carl Frampton, urges clubs and projects in Tyrone to submit their applications by June 25.

The campaign, which is now in its fourth year, demonstrates Lidl’s ongoing commitment to the communities of Northern Ireland with special consideration for those in need of funding and a helping hand.

This year Lidl will be offering £6,000 in funding to local groups and projects through each of its 38 stores across Northern Ireland, that’s a total of £228,000 which will be invested back into the community.

Customers across the province are being invited to nominate groups or projects in their local area that could benefit from Lidl’s support by calling into a local Lidl store to pick up a copy of the nomination form.

Customers in each store across Northern Ireland will then have the opportunity to decide from a shortlist of three which local community group or project should receive a £4,000 investment with the two runners up each receiving £1,000.

Carl Frampton, who is backing the campaign said: “There are so many groups who are making a really positive impact in their community and Lidl is providing a fantastic opportunity to those who are willing to step forward and share their dreams, so please nominate while you have the chance.”