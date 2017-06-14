Tyrone hearing loss charity volunteers are honoured

The charity Action on Hearing Loss recently honoured the remarkable contribution of local volunteers from across the country at its Regional Volunteer Awards ceremony recently at the Ramada Encore Hotel in Belfast.

To mark National Volunteers’ Week (June 1-7) the hearing loss charity hosted a celebration event to recognise and thank the numerous volunteers who help carry out its work throughout Northern Ireland.

Attending the event were Joanna McGlauglin from Stewartstown and Maureen Hurrell who supports the hearing aid maintenance session in Cookstown every month.

Action on Hearing Loss’s Volunteer Manager, Norma Kelly said: “We were delighted to be able to pay tribute to our wonderful volunteers at this Awards ceremony. We simply couldn’t do our work without them.

“Each one of our volunteers gives of their time to help others who are living with hearing loss, deafness and tinnitus and they are changing lives every day. We are grateful to them for their continuing support.”

Action on Hearing Loss charity is currently seeking volunteers for a wide range of activities, such as providing information to the public, fundraising, supporting hearing aid wearers and much more. For information about current opportunities, please contact Action on Hearing Loss Volunteering Team on 028 9023 9619 or email volunteering.ireland@hearingloss.org.uk Action on Hearing Loss helps people to confront deafness, tinnitus and hearing loss.