Tyrone optician scoops top UK & Ireland award

McCrystal Opticians, Dungannon has scooped the coveted UK & Ireland Family Optician of the Year award at the prestigious 2017 Optician Awards, the only optician from Northern Ireland to pick up an accolade.

The influential Optician Awards has been established for over 20 years and is the highlight of the year for the optical profession, listing 16 award categories and attracting the UK and Ireland’s most talented opticians, teams and companies.

Optometrist, Noel McCrystal is delighted that his practice has been recognised by top experts for its commitment to exceptional family eye-care.

Noel said, “All of us at McCrystal Opticians are absolutely thrilled to be named Family Optician of the Year and it was an honour to fly the flag for Northern Ireland at the ceremony. We believe in delivering leading-edge family eye care and excellence in clinical techniques, including pioneering visual solutions for children and adults with dyslexia and autism spectrum disorders (ASD), as well as a dedicated myopia control clinic. For over twenty years we have been privileged to welcome generations of families and are proud to be a valued part of community healthcare for the whole family, from children to grandparents.”

Mr McCrystal believes that his passionate staff were key to McCrystal Opticians success,

“Our friendly, knowledgeable team strives every day to make a real difference to families’ lives by delivering one of the UK and Ireland’s most comprehensive range of specialist optometric services and products. We are delighted to bring this prestigious accolade home to Dungannon and will continue to be proud ambassadors for leading-edge family optometry.”

The Family Optician of the Year award was one of the ceremony’s most anticipated awards, recognising and rewarding a practice that not just appeals to families but also has family and community values at its heart. Top experts looked for evidence of exceptional ‘cradle to the grave’ care for successive generations and McCrystal Opticians won the final vote.

Chris Bennett, Editor, Optician Magazine said, “I would like to congratulate all our winners and finalists. It is a fantastic achievement to make it onto the shortlist. Our finalists and winners are chosen by expert panels of judges who looked for a passion for optics as well as hard facts. Many people, practices and products count an Optician Award among their most treasured possessions. Winning an Optician Award is one of the highest accolades that optical professionals, practices and companies can achieve, our winners are dedicated, hardworking and caring players in the optical scene.”

The glittering Optician Awards ceremony took place on Saturday 1st April at the Hilton Metropole Birmingham. Over 500 guests enjoyed the black tie evening with the cream of the optics profession in attendance. This year’s chosen charity was Blind Veterans UK and proceeds will be donated to BVUK.