Tyrone woman caught up in London attack

A Cookstown woman caught up in the London terror attack has described it as ‘one of the scariest nights of my life’.

Alexandra Reid, who started her new job in the capital only a few weeks ago, was working at one of the restaurants right in the middle of the area where the attacks were taking place.

She posted an emotional message on social media on Sunday, saying she never thought she would have been caught up in such an incident.

“I have no words for the events that happened on London Bridge last night,” she wrote.

“I never thought I would be in the middle of something like that, having to keep a restaurant of people calm when you’re full on freaking out.”

The part-time waitress and BA Post-Production student at Ravensbourne added that the attack, which killed seven people, ‘had to have been one of the scariest nights of my life.”