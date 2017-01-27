UK’s largest Lego event coming to Northern Ireland

BRICKLIVE, the UK’s largest Lego event, is coming to Northern Ireland for the very first time.

Taking place at Belfast’s Titanic Exhibition Centre from March 16 to 19, the event will include various ‘bricktastic’ features and more than one million bricks - making it the ultimate day out for families and Lego fans.

BRICKLIVE Belfast follows successful events in London and Birmingham, and will contain many of the popular features.

There will be three huge brick pits where fans of any age can immerse themselves in over one million pieces of Lego to get creative, inspired and most importantly, building!

Visitors can enjoy our Race Track building their own vehicles out of Lego and race them around the new tracks, with a brand new track design available for the first time in Belfast.

Other features at the show include: Creation Nation – where fans can build their own house and help create the UK’s largest Lego map; Graffiti Wall – for visitors to write messages and create pictures; Fan Zone – with local Adult Fans of Lego (AFOL) builders, showcasing their spectacular Lego creations; BRICK Lane – buy vintage and rare sets, accessories and parts. Plus BRICK pits of DUPLO® and soft BIG Bricks will keep the younger visitors entertained for hours.

With an estimated 14,000 visitors over four days, BRICKLIVE in Belfast will bring together some of the world’s best Lego builders, welcoming professional and amateur fan displays for its crowds of family guests.

A full list of all the zones and features for BRICKLIVE in Belfast can be found here www.BRICKLIVE.co.uk

BRICKLIVE will be looking to tour the UK across 2017 dates with more venues to be announced soon.

Tickets for BRICKLIVE in Belfast are available to purchase now from www.BRICKLIVE.co.uk from £21.75.