Unionist vote pact looms in South Tyrone

Unionist politicians are discussing the possibility of a pact in Fermanagh and South Tyrone in the June 8 snap general election, it has been revealed.

DUP Leader Arlene Foster has said her party “will be having discussions around the possibility of pacts” this week.

Meanwhile, Tom Elliott said: “I will be highlighting the role I have played during my time in Westminster”, and went on to hint that a unionist pact was possible. “A deal of co-operation is possible”, he said. “That’s something we will be looking at in the coming days.”

The SDLP has ruled out the possibility of a nationalist pact, stating: “The SDLP doesn’t do sectarian pacts aimed at keeping one community out. Over the coming days and weeks, we’ll be looking at all options in each constituency to maximise the pro-Europe vote.”

Sinn Féin MLA Michelle e Gildernew said she has not yet decided if she will stand for the Westminster Election. “Sinn Féin will definitely be out to win the Fermanagh South Tyrone seat”, she said. “It’s an historical seat, it means a lot to us.”