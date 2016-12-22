Update: Pipe bomb thrown at house in Coalisland

There has been condemnation after a pipe bomb was thrown at a house in Coalisland.

The device is believed to have been thrown from a passing car at a house on the Stewartstown Road.

No was injured in the incident which happened at 9.55pm.

“I utterly condemn this disgusting and senseless attack," said Councillor Quinn. "This was a viable device that had only one purpose and that was to maim and injure. This is a busy part of the town and even at that time of night there are cars and people coming home from nights out that could been caught up in any explosion. The people involved in this attack offer nothing to the community and they should be ashamed of their actions.

“While I am thankful that no-one was hurt in this incident there was a lot of disruption cause to local residents and people trying to get home with road closures. The people living on the Stewartstown Road do not want this type of activity in their area and it must be rejected at all times."

Detective Constable Alan Ford said “I would appeal to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area at the time of the incident to contact Detectives at Cookstown on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1322 21/12/16. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

