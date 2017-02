A Dungannon man has caught a very naughty horse on camera flouting highway code rules at the Ballygawley Road roundabout.

He said the incident took place yesterday morning, when an apparently young horse, trotted the wrong way around the roundabout.

In the background, you can one man laughing: "He went the wrong way around the roundabout."

It is not clear where the horse came from, or where it went following its crime-breaking manoeuvre.

