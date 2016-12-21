VIDEO: Santa charters chopper for primary school visit

People in the Derrytresk area could be forgiven for thinking their imaginations had run wild on Monday, as a special festive visitor made a flying visit to St John’s Primary School in Kingsisland.

Chartering a helicopter especially for the occasion (maybe his elves are getting the sleigh ready for the big night!), Santa Claus himself took time out from his busy pre-Christmas schedule to travel in glorious winter sunshine to deliver presents to the excited children.

Over 7k was raised for the school

The man in red was also there to help hand over a cheque for the fantastic sum of £7,830, raised by local pigeon enthusiast, Henry McLaughlin, with all the money going to school funds.

Mr McLaughlin, a grandparent of one of the school’s pupils and a past pupil of St John’s Kingsisland himself, held a very successful pigeon auction last weekend and very generously donated the proceeds to this worthy cause.

School Principal, Mr Philip O’Neill, had gathered the children and their parents in the playground for the occasion, with exact details a closely guarded secret in the days leading up to the event.

Local businessman, John Quinn, piloted the light aircraft, guided by Santa, who is known to be somewhat of an aviation aficionado himself.

Big smiles for Santa

A special presentation was also made to teacher and Orchard County GAA player, Aidan Forker, who was presented with a jersey in Santa’s favourite colours of red and whit

Some very happy pupils

Waiting patiently for the big man to arrive