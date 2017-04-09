Vintage Ulsterbus tour to visit Dungannon on 20th April

On Easter Monday, 17th April, Ulsterbus will be 50 years of age, and to mark the occasion a special vintage bus tour will visit Dungannon.

Ulsterbus started on 17th April 1967 after the Ulster Transport Authority ceased. At this time the familiar Ulsterbus blue livery was introduced and has evolved over the last 50 years.

Since then there have been many changes in terms of service, people and technology developments and enhancements. As a key milestone for the organisation, Translink will be marking the occasion with a special vintage bus tour and a discounted fare for customers between 17th and 22nd April.

Translink’s Service Delivery Manager for Dungannon, Ciaran McHugh said, “We are delighted to be celebrating this important point in our history – it is opportunity to reflect on what has been achieved and the important role our services and our people play in serving the needs of the local community. The 50th Anniversary Vintage Bus Tour will visit Dungannon bus station on Thursday 20th April from 12.30pm – 1.30pm*”.

Translink’s Group Chief Executive Chris Conway said: “Ulsterbus operates over 42k bus journeys every week, which ensure people get to work, education, shops, hospitals, social activities and so much more, helping to build vibrant, sustainable and success communities, towns and cities.

“Over this time, we have continued to modernise and grow and one of the key highlights has been the success of our Goldline coach services. We have also seen fleet enhancements, new stations built and advances in technology in relation to passenger information and ticketing. But there is always more to do, we continue to develop and change with plans for projects like the new transport hubs in Belfast and Derry~Londonderry, further upgrades to our fleet and facilities, and new state of the art ticketing set to be introduced from 2018. These will help us to further grow for the next generation and attract more people on board as part of our drive to make Translink and Ulsterbus ‘Your First Choice for Travel’”.

“To mark this special occasion we will have a special 50% off day return fare for all our Ulsterbus passengers - available after 9.30am throughout the Easter Week (17 – 22 April). We will also have some vintage buses touring around our stations for anyone who wants to come along and relive the bygone age of Ulsterbus - full details of this tour will be available on our website www.translink.co.uk

“We are also supporting Irish Transport Heritage with their special Ulsterbus 50th Anniversary Exhibition at the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum and a special vintage rally on 22nd April.

“Finally, one of our current modern fleet is also being repainted in the first Ulsterbus historic livery and will operate scheduled services across Northern Ireland over the next 12 months - so passengers and enthusiasts are encouraged to look out for this and tweet a pic to win travel tickets”, Mr Conway concluded.