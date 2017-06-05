Warning after BB guns stolen in Ballygawley business burglary

Two BB guns have been stolen following a burglary in the Ballygawley area.

Police reported that between the hours of 5pm on Thursday and 11.30am on Saturday, commercial premises on the Ballynasaggart Road were entered and two M4 airsoft BB guns were stolen.

A police spokesperson said: “Although they are non-lethal, they are very realistic looking and in the wrong hands could be used for unsavoury purposes.

“We are asking for anyone who may have any information or anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact Dungannon Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 521 of the 00/06/17, or alternatively call Crimestoppers.”