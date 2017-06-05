Warning after surge in lawless youths in Coalisland

Lawless youths are rampaging through Coalisland town prompting a stark warning from local politicians.

The surge in disruptive behaviour has been linked to gangs of young people drinking alcohol and taking drugs, and targeting residents and businesses with their bad behaviour.

Community representatives say they are being inundated by complaints from local people about the rise in misconduct and vandalism.

Local Sinn Féin councillor, Niamh Doris, has called for an end to the anti-social behaviour that has been affecting the whole of the Coalisland community.

She said “I have been inundated with calls from businesses and residents about the rise in anti-social behaviour in the Coalisland area. I would urge young people to think about what they are doing.”

Party colleague Francie Molloy went on to say that Sinn Féin representatives will be holding meetings with local businesses, youth clubs and the local community police to try and resolve the issue.

“I believe that more can be done to address the issues and feel the PSNI have a responsibility to act on the concerns being raised by local residents, though I don’t believe that they are focussed on dealing with it properly”, he said.

“However it is not solely a policing issue, it is a wider community and society issue. The longer evenings and recent good weather has perhaps contributed to this but everyone should be able to enjoy the longer evenings and weather without experiencing any hassle.”

He urged parents to be aware of where their children are and what they are up to.