Warning to Restricted Drivers after detection

Police have issued a warning to ‘R’ drivers after they made a detection of a motorist doing 100mph on a Dungannon road.

Posting a picture on Facebook showing their detector readout a spokesman said: “This is a speed detection made by a Road Policing Officer yesterday (Wednesday, August 24) on a road in the Dungannon area.

“If you are a restricted driver please consider your speed.

“The driver in this instance will have to explain to a court.”

Addressing Restricted drivers they said: “The maximum permitted speed is 45 mph for a motor car or motorcycle.

“You must also display R plates for a period of one year from the date of passing the test.

“The plates must be clearly visible to others from in front of the vehicle and behind.”